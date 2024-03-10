Holy Week procession organisers are confident the disruption caused by catering establishments that continued operating throughout the ceremonies in Valletta last year will not repeat itself, after a high-level meeting of all related entities.

“We have been promised it will definitely not happen again,” said the organisers, the Archconfraternity of the Holy Crucifix, after the meeting held at Castille.

The meeting was called after traditional religious processions were marred last Easter, as participants had to wade through chairs, tables and the revelry and ridicule of some patrons at bars and restaurants, as well as loud music in the capital’s streets.

The meeting was meant to be held at the Lands Authority but, following a story in Times of Malta, it was rescheduled and stepped up to Castille, gathering together the police, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Valletta local council and the culture ministry.

Fr Ramon Farrugia, guardian of the Franciscan Friars in Valletta and rector of Ta’ Ġieżu church, from where the processions are organised, said the meeting was “very positive” and expressed “100 per cent confidence” that all would run smoothly this time.

He said action was being taken further than requested to consider also clearing St John’s Street on Maundy Thursday so that people would not have to navigate tables and chairs to do the traditional Seven Churches Visitation.

Farrugia said the possibility of placing barriers, as was the case in State events, was also considered to ensure the processions were not disrupted.

The logistics and legalities were being ironed out between the authorities, who would be working together to avoid a repeat, Farrugia continued.

In the past, it was a “ping-pong” between various entities with different remits, and it was hard to rein in the bars and restaurants due to a lack of communication and coordination between the police, the MTA and the Lands Authority.

The police said their hands were tied, putting the onus on the Lands Authority, responsible for encroachments, while recommending a review of MTA’s licensing conditions.

The Our Lady of Sorrows pilgrimage had to pass through “partying” people eating their meals and this was considered demeaning and disrespectful, Farrugia said.

To avoid last year’s scenario, the authorities would this time be insisting that outdoor seating would be transported away on trucks if there was no space to put the chairs and tables inside the smaller venues.

It was all about enforcement, Farrugia insisted. While he acknowledged that bars and restaurants could not be forced to shut on these occasions, some have already “voluntarily” agreed not to open during the processions, even though they would not be breaking any laws or their licence conditions.

The archconfraternity, of which Farrugia is the spiritual director, said positive action had already been taken at the Corpus Christi procession and another small celebration in September, where there was improved enforcement.

“During carnival, you will not see a single chair, table, sandwich board or even a plant on the streets of Valletta,” the archconfraternity pointed out. “So why during the religious processions?”

Speaking after the meeting, the Valletta council confirmed “all was in hand and being handled”.

A petition signed by 3,000 people called on parliament to hold an urgent meeting with local authorities, community organisations and religious leaders to raise awareness among the business community about the significance of preserving and promoting Valletta’s rich culture.