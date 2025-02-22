A mega-developer has been fined for closing a Sliema road without permission, according to Transport Malta.

Earlier this week, residents reacted with anger when the contractor closed Triq San Vincenz, a busy side street close to Sliema ferries, to erect a tower crane.

They also complained about the removal of nine parking bays on nearby Triq Lawrenz to accommodate rerouted traffic due to the closure.

But on Friday, Transport Malta (TM) said the road had been closed without permission, and that while permits for cranes were issued by the Planning Authority, road closures require a permit from the transport regulator.

“In this case, no such permit was issued from Transport Malta, meaning the contractor had no authorisation whatsoever to proceed with the works,” the authority said.

A Planning Authority permit for the crane names mega developer Carlo Stivala as the applicant.

“Transport Malta immediately took action to address this issue and imposed a fine on the contractor for this breach of regulations,” it said, stressing action had been taken before the crane had featured in media reports. It did not specify the fine imposed.

Meanwhile, there appears to be some ambiguity as to the purpose of the crane; earlier this week, Stivala told Times of Malta the crane would be used for a development at the end of Triq San Vincenz.

But on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Planning Authority (PA) said the crane permit had been issued for a different Stivala development at the corner of nearby Triq il-Lunzjata and Triq ix-Xatt.

The permit site plan highlights both Stivala sites in blue.

A site plan for the crane permit located at the PA website shows the crane as being used for the site on Triq San Vincenz – while also illustrating the site on Triq il-Lunzjata, however.

Regardless of its purpose, residents were unambiguous in their criticism. Reacting to the crane’s arrival, one resident said it was like “living in the middle of a construction site” while others raised concerns about rainwater runoff and reduced parking bays in the area.

Meanwhile, another resident highlighted that businesses and homes have literally been blocked in because of the structure.

Stivala plans to build hotels on both Triq San Vincenz and Triq il-Lunzjata.