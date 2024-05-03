Melita Business has unveiled a new cyber security solution tailored for businesses of all sizes, integrating two leading-edge platforms, Google Chronicle Security Operations and SentinelOne. These platforms harness the scale and speed of Google Cloud, combining it with the most advanced AI technology to detect and defend against cyber security threats. At a cyber security conference at the Melita Data Centre this week, conference attendees heard how Melita has successfully deployed Chronicle Security Operations itself, further enhancing its cyber security resilience.

Chronicle Security Operations is an intel-led platform that brings together the functionalities of a SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) with a SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response), supercharged by genAI. For customers choosing the new Melita Business cyber security solution, various data analytics and systems information collected by SentinelOne are continuously aggregated and assessed within the Chronicle Security Operations platform. Should a threat be detected, the customer and their system integrator are immediately alerted. This advanced solution is provided in collaboration with AmagisTech, a reference partner of Google Cloud in Malta.

Businesses from SME upwards can easily integrate the solution, which is as simple as installing an App across end-user devices. This removes complexity and can be implemented through a business' existing IT supplier. Various government and EU schemes are currently available to help businesses fund investments in such cyber security solutions.

Malcom Briffa, Chief Officer Business & IoT at Melita Limited, said: “Together with the support of AmagisTech, Melita Business is making available to its customers very powerful cloud-native solutions to level up their Security Operations team. In addition to helping keep businesses, employees and customers safe, these new tools will also aid compliance with the provisions of new regulations including the EU’s Digital Operations Resilience Act (DORA) and Markets in Crypto Assets Act (MICA).”