Customers of telecoms company Melita have been told the cost of their broadband connection will rise from next month.

On Thursday, Melita customers were informed their monthly fibre broadband tariff would rise by up to €3.50 from September and that their existing price plans would no longer be available.

The company said it was upgrading the speeds of its packages, with customers being told their download speeds would rise by up to 250 Mbps, according to emails from the company shown to Times of Malta.

The company did not offer customers the option of remaining on their existing price plans, according to the emails which included price rises of up to €3.50 per month for ‘Flexi Bundle’ packages and €3 for 'Telephony Fixed Unlimited Bundle’ tariffs.

It is not clear at this stage whether other price plans have also been affected by the price increases.

One customer affected by the move said although the €3.50 per month increase might not seem like much, “it adds up,” stressing he had not been given a choice about the change.

"The point is this is being forced on me. Suddenly my contract is changing... there isn’t the option to keep my existing price and speed,” said Alexander Farrugia, adding he had not been unhappy with the speed of his internet connection.

Farrugia said that when he had contacted the company, he had been told by a customer service representative that Melita "reserves the right to make amendments to our packages and services, including prices.”

Times of Malta has attempted to reach Melita for comment.

The price hikes come less than a year after Melita said it had removed a clause from its contracts allowing it to raise prices midway through an agreement based on measures of inflation such as the consumer price index

The company announced the move after the Malta Communications Authority (MCA) restricted the clause to new contracts of six months beginning in 2024.

In a statement announcing the restriction in December, the MCA said it had “serious concerns" about the inflationary clause it warned could lead to "unpredictable" price hikes for customers.