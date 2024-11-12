Melita Limited has cut data roaming rates across 25 countries outside the EU and UK, with prices now a mere 10 cents per megabyte – a fraction of previous costs. This reduction allows Melita customers to enjoy some of the lowest roaming rates available in 60 non-EU countries. In addition, Melita customers visiting Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, or Morocco before December 31 will receive a 50 per cent discount on data roaming, paying just five cents per megabyte – bringing these destinations in line with Melita’s most affordable roaming rates.

These new rates also cover voice calls, with charges for both local calls within the visited country and calls back to Malta now reduced to just €0.50 per minute, down from previous rates of up to €3.39 per minute.

Kevin Borg, CCO at Melita said, “As more people opt to travel outside of Europe for leisure and business, Melita is working hard to make it easier to stay in touch with loved ones and colleagues back in Malta. Our new roaming rates have made calls and data significantly cheaper in a further 25 countries across Africa, the Middle East and Caribbean. Whether you’re in Senegal, Saudi Arabia or Saint Kitts & Nevis, staying connected has become much more affordable.”