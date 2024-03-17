Żabbar St Patrick overcame the challenge of Marsa 2-0 at the Tedesco Stadium to seal promotion to next season’s BOV Premier League alongside fellow leaders Melita with four matches to spare.

Before this weekend’s programme of fixtures, both Melita and Żabbar St Patrick were holding a commanding ten-point lead over third-placed Senglea Athletic and were aware that should they both won their respective fixtures they would secure their berth in the Premier League next season.

On Saturday, Melita did their part when they beat Senglea Athletic 1-0, courtesy of a 69th-minute goal from Matthew Portelli.

On Sunday, it was the turn of Żabbar St Patrick to finish the job and the Yellow-Blacks were not to be denied as they eased to a 2-0 win over Marsa.

