Innovation in the Internet of Things technology is set to thrive after melita.io – Melita’s arm with offices in Malta, Germany, and Sweden – joined forces with Wales Malta Initiative (WMI), a not-for-profit, UK-based organisation.

This collaboration will lead to growth in the areas of digital and green technology, life sciences and knowledge transfer initiatives. As a trusted connectivity provider, melita.io will work closely with Welsh and Maltese IoT solutions partners to maximise opportunities and drive mutual growth.

This partnership will also see melita.io's participation in the Malta Life Sciences Network panel tomorrow, February 29, as well a presence during Wales Week Malta, an annual celebration of Welsh heritage and culture around St David's Day on Friday, March 1.

Kenneth Spiteri, Director of Business Innovation at melita.io, said: "We are happy to collaborate with the Wales Malta Initiative and contribute to its mission of fostering collaboration between Wales and Malta. As a global IoT connectivity provider, we look forward to leveraging our expertise and resources to support initiatives that drive innovation and growth in both nations."

The WMI aims to forge closer ties between Malta and Wales and build collaborations across various sectors, including trade development, culture, sport, tourism, education and research

Reuben Mifsud, co-Chair of WMI based in Wales, said: “Not many people realise the strong connections that exist between Wales and Malta. Despite a long history that unites the two nations in the community, sport and business, a lot goes unnoticed to this day.”

“We are changing that, highlighting some of the ties that already bind and helping start new initiatives in areas as disparate as academia, culture, tourism, diaspora and governmental collaboration. Wales Week gives us a global platform to shout about all the exciting grassroots initiatives to the world,” he said.

The events of Wales Week Malta form part of the wider Wales Week Worldwide calendar of events. For more information, visit www.walesmalta.com.