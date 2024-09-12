The developers of a Mellieħa apartment block have defended taking up the pavement and part of the road, arguing that the other buildings in the road were built too far back.

Residents were left fuming by the joint apartment block under construction on Triq it-Trill as it extends across the pavement and onto the road, forcing pedestrians onto the street.

But, when contacted, architect Christian Spiteri said the new development was following the building line prescribed by law and that other buildings in the street had been built too far back.

“The building is following the official alignment from the Planning Authority,” he said.

Spiteri said the Planning Authority had contacted him following a complaint from a resident but “verified the development was being done in accordance with the legal alignment”.

Stressing the importance of following the building line specified by law, the architect said properties would, otherwise, be placed “haphazardly”.

He said he “scrupulously” follows plans and the law, while confirming the owner would be “obliged” to provide a pavement round the property.

Front of building next door 'not good' – contractor

Construction contractor Alexander Aquilina said the front of the building next door was “not good”, echoing Spiteri’s assertion that neighbouring properties were not built as far forward as they should have been.

He said other properties would need to be extended, requiring the road to be narrowed by around two metres.

The property juts out from the pavement - but developers say it's other properties that are in the wrong. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Aquilina added that his work was done, however, and that another company would need to install the new pavement round the property. The building replaced a previous block of apartments on the site but historic Google images show the previous row of buildings were all aligned.

In 2021, owner Erika Gialanze applied to demolish the two joined apartment blocks that used to occupy the site and excavate two floors below street level to “accommodate eight garages, two car spaces and construction of 10 residential units”, according to the PA website.

The site, which lies within the development zone, was recommended for approval by the PA case officer later that year.