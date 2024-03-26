League leaders Mellieha Libertas kept hold of their top spot with a second blowout victory in five days, this time against Valletta Fighters.

Meanwhile, Athleta stayed on course for a top-three finish by beating Luxol and SiGMA Depiro got back to winning ways with an impressive victory over Starlites JSD.

Mellieha, in pole position for the top playoff seed, registered yet another crushing win on Sunday as they blew out Valletta just days after a 52-point victory over Depiro. This time, it was not much different as Mellieha looked ready to avenge last season – another campaign where they had finished top of the table but fell to Starlites in the finals.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...