Josanne Mifsud Pikutzki is exhibiting a new collection of works, titled The Maltese Way, reflecting the artist’s childhood memories and the serenity of the Mediterranean.

Born in 1966, Birkirkara, Mifsud Pikutzki has been immersed in the art world for as long as she can remember. Her passion for the arts is deeply ingrained, a sentiment evident in her work.

Having emigrated to Germany, she found great success participating in various art festivals and exhibitions, with her first solo exhibition in 1999.

A pivotal moment in her artistic journey came in 2000, when she met the late Fr Marius Zerafa, who profoundly influenced her approach and encouraged her to further expand her artistic versatility. She later returned to Malta, holding her first solo exhibition on the island in 2003 at the German-Maltese Circle in Valletta.

One of the exhibits

Mifsud Pikutzki works across various media, including watercolours, acrylics, oils and plaster, demonstrating her adaptability and creative depth.

Over the years, she has held 19 solo exhibitions across Germany, forging strong connections with audiences through her art, which often captures the essence of Maltese seascapes and landscapes – a lasting source of inspiration for her.

Beyond landscapes, her work also reflects an empathetic connection to humanity, capturing emotions and personal narratives through her artistic expression.

The Maltese Way, hosted by Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone, Mosta, is open from May 2 to 11.

Consult the venue’s social media for opening hours.