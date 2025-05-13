Lyle and Erik Menendez face a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for a key hearing in their bid to cut short the life prison terms they are serving for the shotgun murders of their parents in their Beverly Hills home 35 years ago.

Defence lawyers are seeking a reduced sentence for the brothers, now 57 and 54, that would allow for their immediate release or make their eligible to be considered for parole.

The outcome could hinge on fresh defence evidence in support of the brothers' assertion since the early days of the sensational case that they had been sexually abused by their father, a record company and entertainment industry executive.

It was uncertain whether the defendants themselves would be physically present for the proceedings or watch via video hookup, as they have during previous hearings, from the San Diego prison where they are incarcerated.

Former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon petitioned for a re-sentencing last fall, citing the new sexual abuse evidence and the brothers' clean prison records.

Gascon reasoned that the pair had paid their debt to society and should be eligible for parole under the state's youthful offender statute since they were younger than 26 at the time of their offense.

But Gascon's successor as DA, Nathan Hochman, has opposed the re-sentencing since taking office, arguing that the brothers have yet to fully acknowledge and accept responsibility for the killings.

The brothers were found guilty in 1996 of first-degree murder and sentenced to two consecutive life in prison terms without the possibility of parole for shooting to death their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, on August 20, 1989, as the couple watched television in the family room of their home.

The conviction capped the second of two highly publicised trials - the first ended in a hung jury - focusing attention on the darker sides of wealth and privilege.

Before their arrest, the brothers had claimed to have come home from the movies to find their parents slain by intruders.

At trial, they admitted to committing the killings but insisted they did so out of fear that their parents were about to kill them following years of sexual abuse by the father and emotional battering by their mother. Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18 at the time.

Prosecutors argued that the murders were coldly calculated and motivated by greed, namely the brothers' desire to inherit their parents' multimillion-dollar fortune.

The result of the re-sentencing hearing, expected to last two days, could turn on new defence evidence, including a letter Erik Menendez purportedly wrote to a cousin eight months before the killings in which he described sexual abuse by his father.

The defence also points to allegations by a member of the 1980s pop band Menudo who said he was abused by Jose Menendez. The allegations were highlighted in a 2023 Peacock documentary series about the case, which also gained renewed public interest from a nine-part Netflix drama and a documentary film last fall.

Some members of the Menendez family have supported the brothers' release, including the sisters of Jose and Kitty Menendez. One notable exception, Milton Anderson, the brother of Kitty Menendez, who died recently. Anderson had repeatedly opposed his nephews' release and disputed the abuse claims.

Separately, Governor Gavin Newsom, who has the power to commute their sentences, has asked the parole board to consider whether the Menendez brothers would represent a public safety risk if released.