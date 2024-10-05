Prosecutors in Los Angeles are reviewing new evidence that could lead to the release or a new trial in the case of two brothers who were convicted of killing their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in one of the most notorious cases in US history.

Lyle Menendez, 56, and his 53-year-old brother Erik are serving life in prison without parole for the 1989 shotgun murders.

The Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon confirmed the brothers will get a court hearing in November after his office received new evidence which allegedly corroborates claims Erik Menendez was sexually abused by his father, who was a music executive.

The brothers have said they killed their parents in self-defence after enduring a lifetime of physical, emotional and sexual abuse from them.

Prosecutors argued it was a murder motivated by greed — not long after their parents' deaths, the brothers were alleged to have spent money on Rolex watches, cars and real estate investments. They were convicted in 1996.

Now, the county district is analysing a 1988 letter from Erik Menéndez to a cousin that appears to reference alleged abuse by his father, as well as an abuse allegation made by Roy Rosselló, a former member of boy band Menudo, against José Menéndez, who worked as a record company executive.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said there could be potential for resentencing or possibly even a new trial. A hearing is set for November 26.

The case has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after a Netflix dramatisation of their story - which has drawn accusations of "dishonesty" from Erik Menendez - is currently number one in the streamer's viewing chart.