Lyle and Erik Menendez, who have spent more than three decades behind bars for the grisly shotgun murders of their parents in the family's luxury Beverly Hills home, could soon walk free after a judge on Tuesday reduced their life sentences.

The ruling came after an emotional court hearing in Los Angeles during which the men took full responsibility for the 1989 double killing.

"I do believe they've done enough over the last 35 years that one day they should get that chance" to be freed, Judge Michael Jesic said.

Jesic reduced the men's original sentences of life without the possibility of parole to a term of 50 years to life. The time they have already spent behind bars means they are already eligible to apply for parole, with a hearing scheduled for next month.

The pair have spent two years trying to get their sentences reduced, with a public campaign bolstered by celebrity support from the likes of Kim Kardashian and supercharged by the hit Netflix miniseries Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Blockbuster trials in the 1990s heard how the men killed Jose and Kitty Menendez in their Beverly Hills mansion, in what prosecutors said was a cynical attempt to get their hands on a large family fortune.

After setting up alibis and trying to cover their tracks, the men shot Jose Menendez five times with shotguns, including in the kneecaps.

Kitty Menendez died from a shotgun blast as she tried desperately to crawl away from her killers.

The brothers initially blamed the deaths on a mafia hit, but changed their story several times in the ensuing months.

Erik, then 18, confessed to the murders in a session with his therapist.

The pair ultimately claimed they had acted in self-defence after years of emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of a tyrannical father.

During their decades in prison, changing social mores and greater awareness of sexual abuse helped elevate the men to something approaching cultural icons, a status that was nourished by a parade of docudramas and TV miniseries.

Legal hearings have been so popular that court managers have used a lottery system for the public gallery.

Combination of pictures courtesy of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) created on April 14, 2025 shows Lyle Menendez (L) and Erik Menendez (R) mugshots from October 10, 2024: AFP

'Full responsibility'

On Tuesday, Lyle Menendez, now aged 57, addressed the court via videolink, admitting he had murdered his parents.

"I take full responsibility for all my choices... the choice to point a gun at my mom and dad... the choice to reload... the choice to run and to hide and to do anything I could to get away," he said, according to reporters who were in court.

His brother, Erik, 54, told the court he had been wrong to take the law into his own hands and said his actions were cruel and cowardly.

"I have no excuse, no justification. I take full responsibility," he said. "I reached out to my brother for help and convinced him that we couldn't escape.

"I fired five rounds at my parents and went to get more ammunition. I lied to the police, lied to my family. I am truly sorry."

The men's family had earlier pleaded with the judge to show mercy, showcasing the work they had done in prison, including working with terminally ill inmates.

Their cousin Anamaria Baralt told the hearing they were reformed and had earned their freedom.

"We believe that 35 years is enough," she said.

"They are universally forgiven by our family. They deserve a second chance at life."

Diane Hernandez, niece of Kitty Menendez, said the brothers were "remarkable human beings."

"There is absolutely no chance that they would break the law" if released, she said. "Their only desire is to do good."

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman had opposed the resentencing, insisting that without a full accounting of the lies they had told -he said they gave five explanations for the murders - they should not be allowed out of prison.

Under California law, if a parole board recommends the grant of parole for someone convicted of murder, Governor Gavin Newsom has the right to affirm, reverse or modify their decision.