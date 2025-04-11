A report led by MEP Thomas Bajada calls for increased funding and greater cooperation between member states to ensure access to clean and affordable water.

“Every person in the EU has the right to clean, affordable water, but that is not a reality everywhere," Bajada said on Friday.

"Currently, the priority of the EU is not on water. The funds are not going towards water resilience."

On Tuesday, the European Parliament’s Environment Committee voted in favour of a report, which was led by Bajada, that had recommendations for the EU’s forthcoming European Water Resilience Strategy.

During a press conference on Friday at Għajn National Water Conservation Centre in Rabat, Bajada spoke about the importance of raising awareness about the scarcity of water.

“Seventy per cent of our water comes from a desalination plant. Imagine these desalination plants stopped working tomorrow,” Bajada warned.

The report aims to improve water management, combat pollution, and secure a dedicated funding line for water resilience in the EU’s budget.

“The rapporteur calls on the Commission to establish a dedicated funding line for water resilience within the upcoming multiannual financial framework (MFF),” the draft report states.

The final vote on the report will be held in the European Parliament on May 6.

Following this, the European Commission is expected to publish two key strategies in June: the European Water Resilience Strategy and the Ocean Pact.

The report builds on findings from a previous European Environment Agency (EEA) study, which highlighted significant water waste in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

Bajada said that the report addresses the importance of ensuring both sectors adopt more efficient water usage practices.

He also highlighted the water dependence of farmers, particularly in Malta, which relies heavily on imports. In such uncertain times, he argued, Malta must ensure its agricultural sector has the resources it needs to remain viable.

Another key focus of the report is the reduction of harmful "forever chemicals", such as PFAS, that are increasingly found in water supplies.

Bajada also mentioned the link between water resilience and the impacts of climate change, pointing to the need to address both droughts and floods.

To combat flooding, he suggested nature-based solutions such as restoring wetlands to help retain water.

On the issue of droughts, he urged Member States to enhance international and regional cooperation to support affected areas.