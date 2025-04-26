Mercedes has announced that it will begin introducing revolutionary steer-by-wire technology to its vehicles next year.

Steer-by-wire technology means there aren’t any mechanical connections between the steering wheel and the front tyres. Instead, the driver’s input into the steering wheel is transmitted through an electrical cable – helping improve responsiveness and steering feel.

The technology makes it easier for everyday driving, as manoeuvring a vehicle when parking requires less steering effort while using a smaller turning circle.

The technology also means the steering wheel can be a flatter design, helping to increase the driver’s visibility of the road and improving accessibility.

Markus Schafar, member of the board of management at Mercedes-Benz Group, said: “Steer-by-wire is another big step towards the mobility of tomorrow, and we’re proud that we will be launching such a system in 2026.

The technology will help improve visibility, maneoruvbilty and accessibility.

“The technology enables a unique customer experience that goes far beyond steering alone. In combination with SAE level three conditionally automated driving, it will enable an even more immersive entertainment experience in the medium term. That’s because the flat steering wheel provides a better view of the display when streaming your favourite show, for example.”

Mercedes-Benz says that it will begin to offer steer-by-wire technology on its production cars by 2026. However, it has not revealed which models will be compatible with the technology at this stage.