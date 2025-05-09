Bank of Valletta recently welcomed the Malta ESG Alliance (MESGA) Consultative Council of Future Generations, a delegation of students from government, Church and independent schools, at its head office in Santa Venera.

This council aims to create a platform for students and business leaders to engage in meaningful discussions on ESG (environmental, social and governance) topics, challenging current practices in areas such as renewable energy, the circular economy, mental health, and sustainable development.

As one of the 13 founding members of MESGA, Bank of Valletta is committed to fostering collaboration among Maltese businesses to drive national ESG goals and serve as a catalyst for positive change.

BOV CEO Kenneth Farrugia and COO Ernest Agius attended the discussions which focused on the bank’s role in achieving the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) and provided an opportunity for the members of the council to voice their perspectives on creating a sustainable and thriving future.

The council delved into topics such as the bank’s carbon footprint and its efforts to reduce it, cash and cheque usage, sustainable lending, gender equality and community engagement among others. They challenged current practices and suggested mitigating solutions in an engaging discussion in an informal manner.

The delegation at the BOV head office in Santa Venera.

“The ESG landscape is increasingly complex, with businesses like Bank of Valletta facing mounting pressures related to climate risks, regulatory changes and evolving societal expectations,” Farrugia said.

“We welcome the innovative solutions and strategies proposed by the MESGA Consultative Council of Future Generations, whose fresh perspectives are invaluable in addressing the pressing concerns of the Maltese business community.”

BOV said it looks forward to ongoing collaboration with the MESGA Consultative Council of Future Generations and other stakeholders to build a more sustainable and resilient future for Malta.