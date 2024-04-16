The Malta Meteorological Office has issued a yellow weather warning due to the strong winds expected to gust through Malta on Tuesday.

In a ticker that appeared on its website this morning, the Met Office said that the East to Southeast wind will be strong to very strong at times over the exposed areas of island.

At times of writing, the warning is valid until 9 am.

In its forecast to mariners, the Met Office said the winds are expected to reach gale force 8 and even reach speeds of a gale force 9 at times.

The weather on Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with isolated showers and the possibility of thunder as well as gusts at times.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 21°C and a low of 15°C with a UV index of 7.