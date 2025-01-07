Social media giant Meta announced Tuesday a significant rollback of its content moderation policies, including the termination of its third-party fact-checking program in the United States.

"We're going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with community notes similar to X (formerly Twitter), starting in the US," Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on social media.

AFP currently works in 26 languages with Facebook's fact-checking program, in which Facebook pays to use fact-checks from around 80 organizations globally on its platform, WhatsApp and on Instagram.

Its longstanding fact-checking programme was designed to curtail the spread of misinformation across its social media apps. 

