As the Cannes Film Festival feels the effects of a renewed #MeToo movement in France, Italian cinema has remained largely mute due a “culture of silence” and a patriarchy that still exists.

Although things are starting to change.

French actress Adele Haenel. Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP

The movement in France has its famous faces, notably actresses Adele Haenel and Judith Godreche, but it is hard to find their equivalents in Italy, home to silver screen stars like Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida, Claudia Cardinale, Monica Vitti and Monica Bellucci.

“#MeToo in Italy has a different trajectory than what you see in other countries,” explained Cinzia Spano, president of Amleta, an organisation created in 2021 by actresses to fight against “gender-based violence” in the entertainment industry.

“Names and testimonies struggle to emerge because there is a culture of silence and aggression toward the survivors of assault,” she said.

'That time when... ’

In the wake of the US #MeToo movement, an Italian hashtag was created ”#quellavoltache” (“That time when..."), and testimonies appeared on social media accusing directors and producers.

But these denunciations “did not spark the expected reflection or response from the industry and institutions”, said Domizia de Rosa from the association Women in Film, Television and Media Italia.

Several men were questioned, but no legal action was taken.

One man, Claudio Marini, who pretended to be a film director and gave young actresses fake auditions where he would assault them, was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison in 2023.

In the absence of justice or a strong public call for change, those initial testimonies have in fact become a “deterrent” for many women, who gave up trying to prosecute their attackers, de Rosa said.

And speaking out remains complicated.

Many women and associations did not want to talk to speak to AFP – even on the condition of anonymity.

'Law is a mirror of society'

One actress did agree to talk to AFP, anonymously, about being assaulted by a director 20 years older than her after they met in a bar to discuss a role.

“He arrived without a script in his hand and only talked to me about personal things. It was embarrassing,” she said.

“He insisted on giving me a lift on his scooter. I accepted, but as soon as I got off it, he jumped on me and tried to kiss me. That was the end of it.

“I went home and cried because I felt guilty, stupid. I never heard from him or the film again.”

Between 2021 and 2023, Amleta collected testimonies from 223 victims of sexual violence in the entertainment industry – of which 207 were women.

Once again, none of them wanted to speak publicly.

Virginia Dascanio, a lawyer who represents victims of sexual violence, deplores the fact that the concept of consent is not in the Italian criminal code.

“To prove the absence of consent or protest every time is very tedious,” Dascanio said.

The lawyer stresses that there are nevertheless legal “tools” and that the issue is first and foremost to change attitudes.

“The law is a mirror of society,” she said.

More women in the industry

Italy is still “quite regressive” in that respect, said Francesca de Martini, a member of the board of directors of the National Union of Theatre and Audiovisual Interpreters.

But she remains hopeful.

“I see that the younger generation is much more attentive to these issues,” she said.

Valentina Vincenzini. Photo: LinkedIn

The greater presence of women in the film industry is also an encouraging sign, according to Valentina Vincenzini, an assistant director.

“There are more women in production and there are even women directors,” she said.

“I feel much more comfortable in my working environment than I did 10 years ago.”

And things are beginning to change on the silver screen where sexual violence and women's rights are gaining greater visibility.

A film of an abused woman directed by Paola Cortellesi, C'e ancora domani or There’s Still Tomorrow was a hit in Italy last year, selling almost 5.5 million tickets.

The film hit particularly hard as it was in cinemas when Giulia Cecchettin, a 22-year-old student, was killed by her boyfriend.