Momentum said Roberta Metsola’s decision to focus on her responsibilities as the president of the European Parliament means she has “abandoned the PN” in Malta.

The party’s chairman, Arnold Cassola said Metsola’s decision not to contest the PN leadership has left her party in disarray, leaving Malta with a wholly ineffective opposition.

Malta cannot afford to be without a real and effective opposition in parliament, Cassola said.

“This absence of scrutiny allows Prime Minister Robert Abela to run roughshod over the population, escaping to Ragusa after his MPs voted against the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry, or prioritising a visit to Gozo over comforting the socio-economic victims of a building collapse."

On Saturday morning, Metsola announced she would not run for the PN leadership contest to elect a successor to Bernard Grech, as she could not abandon her commitment to the European Parliament halfway.

Momentum's general secretary, Mark Camilleri Gambin, said while the PN has lost hope in winning the next election, the public should give Momentum the chance to "prove our worth in parliament".

"We will not be bought by the money of unscrupulous developers. We will never abandon our principles and we shall always be there to speak and act for the people," Camilleri Gambin said.