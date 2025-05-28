European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed confidence on Wednesday that the EU and the US can find an agreement on tariffs. She also called for a new chapter in Europe’s approach to business, regulation, and economic competitiveness, urging a shift toward pragmatism, flexibility, and support for innovation.

Metsola was addressing 2,000 Italian business leaders during a Confindustria conference in Bologna as the European Commission and the Trump administration hold tense trade talks in the shadow of a Trump threat to impose 50% tariffs on imports from the EU.

She said that Europe's global economic philosophy had always been that of free and fair trade. “Our position is clear: tariffs are the last thing we want. A tariff war has negative consequences for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Speaking in the presence of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Metsola called for a new chapter in Europe’s approach to business, regulation, and economic competitiveness, urging a shift toward pragmatism, flexibility, and support for innovation.

Europe, she stressed, must not hold back those who take risks, but instead create an environment where businesses can thrive, fail, adapt, and rise again.

“We need a Europe that puts the real economy back at the centre, that unlocks private investment, and supports industrial transition—not one defined by plastic bottle caps or overregulation.”

Europe, she added, needed to be more pragmatic, leading with vision and realism. “People shouldn’t feel guilty for wanting to drive a car when they have no real alternative. A strong Europe supports its auto industry while leading the green transition with clarity and fairness.”

She reaffirmed that the European Parliament was listening to businesses and was willing to course-correct where needed. Key areas where progress was already underway included a balanced agreement on packaging rules, exemptions from the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) for small businesses and ongoing impact assessments of both the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) to ensure regulations remained practical and growth-oriented.

“We are committed to competitiveness, productivity, and community” she insisted.