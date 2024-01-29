European Parliament president Roberta Metsola referred to Malta as an example of how a country can move past colonialism and prosper.

Addressing the plenary session of the ItaliAfricaSummit in Rome, Metsola said: "I am from Malta. My generation is the first not to experience colonialism. We can break the cycle of history and emerge as equal partners around the same table."

Metsola underlined that Africa has everything it needs to fulfil its vast potential and emphasised that Europe can be a partner.

“Take for instance, the Mediterranean region. The potential that it has to return to its former glory as a hub for business, exchange of goods, services, tourism and ideas are limitless,” the Nationalist MEP said.

When Africa prospers, Europe prospers, along with the rest of the world, she added.

Metsola said Europe has an energy supply challenge, and Africa has the potential to be a massive supplier of renewable and green energy. This also applies for raw materials and rare earths.

"We can grow together, sustainably - not at the expense of each other.”

Chaired by Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, the summit was also addressed by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The ItaliAfrica Summit is an initiative by the Italian government aimed at presenting the Mattei Plan, which Italy intends to take forward together with the leaders of African states. It proposes a model of cooperation and development that places EU States and African countries on an equal footing.

The plan targets to relaunch relations between the two blocs under the overarching theme of inclusive growth, strengthening of peace and stability, digital and energy transitions and the fight against climate change.