The Nationalist Party is facing a potential leadership crisis following Bernard Grech’s resignation, with insiders admitting there is “absolutely no succession plan” and the party left in a state of flux unless Roberta Metsola decides to contest the leadership.

With speculation mounting over who will take the helm, multiple party sources agreed that all eyes are now on the European Parliament president. Her decision, they said, will unilaterally shape the future leadership race.

“The ball is now entirely in Roberta Metsola’s court,” one high-ranking source said, speaking to the Times of Malta on condition of anonymity.

“If she decides to contest the post, there is a very high possibility she will be the sole contender. If she fails to do so, then it could open a wide-open race.”

Sources said there had been recent approaches by Grech and his team to Metsola aimed at discerning her intentions, and yet they yielded no definitive response.

At one point, it was mooted by the Grech camp that the party would open the door for Metsola and Adrian Delia to assume the roles of deputy leaders though it is not known if there was a formal approach.

“There were clear approaches asking her to declare her intentions, but we never got a reply. It’s frustrating,” another insider admitted.

“Now Grech has resigned and there’s no excuse for her. She needs to be unequivocal in her decision. Metsola cannot keep everybody hanging on. It’s not right.”

Two PN MPs said Metsola is seen as the only leader who could “save” the PN at this delicate juncture, with one even saying: “she risks ruining her entire reputation in Malta if she lets us down”.

Repeated attempts to draw a reaction from Metsola’s team yesterday drew blanks. In a curt post yesterday, Metsola thanked Grech for his dedication and friendship.

The PN has traditionally had an anointed leader throughout most of the last 20 years. Fenech Adami courted Lawrence Gonzi, who courted Simon Busuttil. That tradition ended when Delia was elected leader in an acrimonious election held in 2017.

Grech’s decision to step down, sources said, was made on Monday night, coming on the heels of yet another disappointing survey for the PN. The latest Malta Today poll not only showed the Nationalist Party trailing significantly behind the Labour Party but, more critically for Grech, revealed Prime Minister Robert Abela holding a substantial lead in the trust ratings.

“The recent surveys have lit a spotlight on the problem. Bernard did the right thing,” a source said.

Metsola’s current term as president of the European Parliament is set to come to an end in January 2027, following her re-election in July 2024. Her electoral performance in the 2024 European Parliament election was historic, winning 87,473 first-preference votes, the highest ever obtained by an MEP candidate.

Whoever assumes the leadership will face an immediate and daunting challenge. With a general election constitutionally due by March 2027, Grech’s successor will inherit a formidable uphill struggle against the Labour Party, unless current opinion polls are dramatically defied

Meanwhile, PN MP Alex Borg, frequently mentioned as a potential leadership candidate, offered no clues about his next steps. In a social media post, the 29-year-old lawyer thanked Grech for his efforts towards party unity, a sentiment echoed by many within the PN.

Beyond Metsola and Borg, other names being circulated as potential contenders include MPs Darren Carabott and Mark-Anthony Sammut, MEP Peter Agius and former MP Franco Debono. Sammut ruled himself out of the race yesterday.

And that election could take place earlier than its due date. Abela yesterday repeatedly refused to rule out calling a general election in the midst of a PN leadership race or soon after a new PN leader is elected.

“The timing of a general election is dictated by the national interest” the prime minister said.