Roberta Metsola has started a series of meetings with Nationalist MPs and officials to explore a possible return to Malta as party leader, sources told Times of Malta.

The European Parliament president appears to be open to the prospect of taking the helm of the troubled opposition party but only if enough people within it are willing to cooperate with the radical change she feels is needed.

“Metsola is currently speaking to PN MPs to see how best to ensure a ‘broad church party’ ready for government and what role she can play as part of a leadership team,” one source said.

Another source said Metsola is indicating the need for radical change within the PN, and her meetings will determine whether she throws her hat into the ring.

It is unclear what changes she feels are necessary and whether this means she would open up the party more. Efforts to reach her office for comment have so far been unsuccessful.

Bernard Grech resigned as PN leader somewhat unexpectedly on Tuesday, throwing the ball in Metsola’s court. The question now is what happens to her role in the EU parliament if she takes up the PN leadership. In comments to Politico on Wednesday, she already hinted she would not abandon the Brussels role.

“I have a responsibility here,” she told the EU-focused news site.

PN sources said this means she would take the helm of the PN while still holding on to her Brussels role until her term elapses in January 2027.

While European Parliament rules do not prohibit this, she would not be able to simultaneously serve as a member of the Maltese parliament.

Consequently, Maltese law would prevent her from holding the position of opposition leader, meaning the party would need to appoint another MP to that role.

Reports that former PN leader Adrian Delia was being mentioned for the post of leader of the opposition could not be confirmed. However that would require a change to the party's statute, which says that the leader of the party serves as leader of the opposition when the party is in opposition, and prime minister when it is in government.

The possible two-role solution elicited mixed feelings in the party, with multiple sources saying the PN cannot afford a “part-time leader” right now.

“What happens when people, organisations, businesses and unions want to meet with her in Malta and she’s on EU parliament business in some other EU state,” one party source said.

Another source said the problem would be even worse.

“As European Parliament president, Metsola always maintained that her position must be the EP’s position. But what happens when that position conflicts with the PN’s position on certain issues like abortion, for instance,” they wondered.

Interim leader ‘lame duck’

Meanwhile, some within the party proposed an interim leader to stabilise operations until Metsola is ready to assume the leadership fully after her term in Brussels concludes.

But in comments to MaltaToday, party deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione shot down that idea, saying such a leader would be a “lame duck”.

He said the party’s statute does not allow for an interim position and that appointing one would signal the PN’s belief it cannot win the next general election.

Several other PN sources who spoke to Times of Malta agreed that appointing an interim leader makes “absolutely no sense” as the party needs a strong leader now, and not in a few years.

“The PN needs a clear leader who is not destined to live in the shadow of a person greater than them,” one source said.

Another source said the party has already approached Metsola earlier this year asking her to run for the next general election but they have not yet heard back about her intentions.

“She gave all of us the impression that she would one day return and it’s starting to feel like she won’t do it when we need her the most,” they said.

Mounting pressure

Others in the PN are exerting pressure on Metsola to return as leader and they are not keeping quiet about it.

In an interview on NET TV on Tuesday, Grech strongly hinted he has now paved the way for Metsola to take his place.

“Now is the moment. The leadership seat is now vacant for the person who feels the responsibility to fill it. For those who know and feel they have a duty and enjoy the people’s trust, now is the time to come forward,” he said, looking directly at the camera.

It’s not about when it suits you most - Bernard Grech

“When you want to work for your country, there’s no [choosing the right] time. It’s not about when it suits you most, but when it suits your country and your beloved party.” Party sources said the comment was clearly intended for Metsola, whose silence on whether she will take his place was increasingly worrying and angering PN supporters, most of whom were under the impression from her Malta campaigns that she would return when the vacancy opened.

On Tuesday, MP Mark Anthony Sammut – who until then was being touted as possible future leader – shot down that prospect, saying he will not throw his name in the hat and that there was one person who clearly enjoyed broad consensus to take over the reins and lead the PN to electoral triumph.

That was, again, a clear reference to Metsola.

Then, on Wednesday morning, PN MP Ryan Callus went even further, saying he was ready to give up his seat in parliament for the next leader.

“It has become evident that the person best positioned to bring this unity and enjoys the broad electoral appeal we need to win the next election might not be a member of the Maltese parliament,” he wrote on Facebook.

“For this reason, and with a deep sense of responsibility, I declare my readiness to relinquish my seat in parliament should she or he be elected as the next leader of our party by our members. This will ensure a seamless and effective transition into Malta’s parliament.”

Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami joined the chorus, telling Times of Malta outside parliament that she “definitely ticks all the boxes to be the right leader for the PN and for Malta”.

Franco Debono: ‘I don’t know if I’ll run’

Even lawyer and former PN MP Franco Debono – who has been publishing screenshots of messages he received from voters encouraging him to run – said he would not decide before Metsola made up her mind.

Contacted to clarify whether he intended to run, Debono – who is still a PN member (tesserat) – said he would back Metsola if she decided to return to Malta but did not exclude a run in case she decided to give it a pass.

“I don’t know if I’ll run. I won’t exclude it, but we must see what Roberta is going to do first,” he said.

“For me, it’s already a nice surprise that my name crops up every time the leadership question arises – that there’s a sizeable amount of people who look at me as their favourite candidate for leadership, notwithstanding the fact that I haven’t been active in the party for 12 years.”

Metsola is also facing pressure to remain in Brussels until the end of her term as EP president.

Manfred Weber, who leads the European People’s Party that Metsola represents in Brussels, said that while the decision was hers to take, “I know how committed she is as president of the European Parliament and understand that for a country like Malta having their nation in this leadership position is critical and it is critical for Europe”.

“There is much yet to do with her as president in these critical times as we build Europe into a stronger and more prosperous Union,” Weber told Politico.

Meanwhile, the PN’s executive committee was meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss Grech’s resignation and the leadership race to succeed him. Under party rules, the new leader will be elected by a vote of all party members.

On Tuesday, PN insiders told Times of Malta that the party has “absolutely no succession plan” and Metsola is the only consensus candidate.

“The ball is now entirely in Roberta Metsola’s court,” one high-ranking source said, speaking to the Times of Malta on condition of anonymity.