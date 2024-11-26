Addressing Core Platform’s first exclusive event for Malta Diversity & Inclusion Charter Signatories held at the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana with the topic ‘Women on Boards’, EP President, Roberta Metsola highlighted the need for greater diversity at all levels as well as the importance of encouraging more women to assume leadership roles. She acknowledged the concerns of gender inequality at corporate level and reiterated the EU's commitment to fostering inclusivity and gender balance in corporate governance.

She highlighted the need for greater diversity at all levels and the importance of encouraging more women to assume leadership roles.

Led by CORE president Helga Ellul and Julian Dingli, the event marked a significant milestone in fostering diversity and inclusion in Malta, while providing an enriching cultural and historical experience for the signatories.

Core president, Helga Ellul welcomed the attendees and commented that inclusivity and gender balance in corporate governance are essential for fostering diverse perspectives and driving innovation. Boards that embrace equality better reflect the stakeholders they serve. Research shows that gender-diverse leadership enhances performance, mitigates risks, and strengthens company culture. Prioritizing inclusivity also sends a powerful message about equity, inspiring talent and promoting fairness across all levels of an organization. By breaking down barriers and championing equal opportunities, corporations can create environments where everyone thrives, fostering long-term sustainability and shared success.

Ellul also thanked the European Parliament Liaison Office in Malta, and the Archdiocese of Malta for their support. She said that that this event reflects The CORE Platform’s ongoing commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in Malta's professional landscape.

The event also welcomed Martins Zemitis, Head of the European Parliament Liaison Office in Riga, Latvia. He shared inspiring stories of female leaders he encountered, including Evika Siliņa, the Prime Minister of Latvia. A video presentation by Europe Direct CORE Platform manager, Dr Roberta Lepre further enriched the discussion, shedding light on the broader implications of the EU Directive.

In her address Elaine Cordina, from the European Parliament Liaison Office in Malta, invited attendees to participate in upcoming events related to promoting female advancement across Europe, including a special celebration on December 9.

During an interactive discussion session, guests raised pressing concerns about the challenges women face in advancing their careers. Questions touched on issues such as legal responsibilities, workplace accessibility, mentoring and the societal shift needed to overcome existing barriers.

Prior to the discussion session, the guests embarked on a guided historical tour of the Curia, led by Rev. Fr. Nicholas Joseph Doublet. Attendees were transported through centuries of history as they explored the venue's various roles, from a place of reflection for aging clerics to a wartime hospital, a school, and now the administration offices of the Church in Malta. Highlights included a visit to the Main Chapel dedicated to Our Lady of Manresa, which serves as a reflection on living a virtuous life and achieving a holy passing, and the impressive library, home to meticulously preserved centuries-old books. The tour came to an end in the Refectory, adorned with stunning mural art painted in 1762 by Sicilian artist Pasquale Leonetti.