European Parliament president Roberta Metsola told the international press that she was the first European politician to enter Gaza. Then, the local press laid bare the facts: Metsola’s visit to Gaza was a photo opportunity; a symbolic visit to the Keram Shalom border – on the outskirts of Gaza and accompanied by the IDF – the Israeli Defence Force.

In a nutshell, Metsola didn’t meet the Palestinians in the warzone they had been living, where genocide is happening daily. She was a long distance away from it all – she took a photo, which she uploaded to her social media pages, protected by the very aggressors that have been making the life of the men, women and children in Gaza a living hell on earth, and went back to her plush office in Brussels.

On the same trip, she visited Ramallah, in the West Bank. In Ramallah, Metsola did not call for the recognition of a Palestinian state.

A few hours later, escorted by the Israeli Defence Forces, she travelled to Tel Aviv, making it swiftly through the checkpoints that the Palestinians are forced to encounter every day and, often, having to turn back.

In Tel Aviv, the Madame Presi­dent met up with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and President Isaac Herzog.

The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, did not grant her an audience.

In her meetings with the Israeli foreign minister, Metsola did not condemn the ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Instead, she took a photo, which she uploaded to her social media.

Madame President had visited Israel before – shortly after the atrocious Hamas attack – which Israel responded to with a heavy bombardment on Gaza, killing hundreds of people.

Since then, thousands of families in Gaza have been wiped out. That includes the family of Dr Alaa al-Najjara, a Palestinian paediatrician, who lost nine of her 10 children in an Israeli missile attack. Prime Minister Robert Abela has since offered the al-Najjara family refuge in Malta.

In her countless press events since Alaa’s children were killed, Madame President Metsola never found the time to condemn this brutal murder of nine innocent children. She had other priorities to attend to that do not include the plight of the Palestinians.

Welcome, dear readers, to the real world of Roberta Metsola, who does not have the political backbone to call a spade by its name.

In a few weeks’ time, Malta and a few other EU states will be recognising the State of Palestine. Even her ‘own’ party leader – whom she supports reluctantly and whom she is constantly undermining – has called, conveniently perhaps, for the PN never bothered recognising a Palestinian State during its 25 years in government, for the recognition of the State of Palestine. But Madame President Metsola failed to do so.

Roberta Metsola didn’t meet the Palestinians in the warzone they had been living, where genocide is happening daily - Alex Muscat

She speaks in soundbites and utters statements that the world has been hearing for decades, especially on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Faced with genocide in Gaza, Metsola calls for a ‘two-state solution’ when everyone knows that, given the current situation, that is exactly the last thing that will happen.

Asked about the daily, brutal murders of men, women and children in Gaza, Metsola said that “the tragic situation in Gaza is horrific and catastrophic; too many children, women and men have died, far too many”.

That leaves us none the wiser – the whole world knows that but she is in a position to do something about it, at least a clear-cut condemnation of the perpetrator,Israel in this case. But she does not have the political backbone to do so.

It has been 19 bloody months since Israel started to wreak havoc in Gaza but the EU, where Metsola has a leadership role, perhaps a glorified one, has failed to sanction Israel.

On her watch, the EU suspended aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Recently, following yet another deadly attack by Israel on Gaza, a Maltese MEP asked for a debate in the European Parliament on the situation in Gaza. Madame President Metsola, the EP Speaker, turned down the request. When he asked for a minute of silence as a tribute to the dead in Gaza, he was cut short by Metsola herself, who insisted that there was a parliamentary agenda that must be adhered to.

It is becoming increasingly obvious that, beyond the soundbites, the expensive marketing – paid from taxpayers’ money – and her jet-set lifestyle, Metsola does not have the political courage, nor the backbone, to stand up and be counted on issues that matter.

Alex Muscat is a Labour MP.