Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, has called for a thorough investigation into the killing of aid workers as they were delivering food in Gaza on Monday.

The seven aid workers were travelling in their car when they were allegedly bombed by Israeli aircraft. Israel has already said the incident will be investigated.

Metsola's call came as she visited the Amalthea Initiative which helps maintain a humanitarian maritime corridor to Gaza from Cyprus.

She said that the project was a precise translation of the European values of solidarity and peace, united in the defence of common humanity.

Metsola visited the port of Larnaca accompanied by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. They toured the facilities and saw the processes that take place to send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Metsola reiterated the European Parliament’s call for a ceasefire and for a full investigation into the killing of World Central Kitchen aid workers.

She said the situation on the ground in Gaza remained desperate. “Too many innocent people have died. Just this morning we woke up to the tragic news of more aid workers killed. We must use all of the resources to get answers, bring in more relief, and ensure that humanitarian organisations like World Central Kitchen must be protected,” she stressed.

She thanked President Christodoulides for his leadership and personal commitment to make the Amalthea Initiative a reality.

“Our approach is to get more help into Gaza, save innocent lives, and advance the need for a two-state solution that gives Palestinians a true perspective while giving Israel security,” Metsola said.

During her visit to Cyprus, President Metsola also met with Annita Demetriou, the President of the House of Representatives, while also participating in a roundtable conference with young people.