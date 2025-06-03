Roberta Metsola has reiterated her call for more aid to be allowed into Gaza, hostages to be released and the warzone to be the subject of a ceasefire.

“The situation in Gaza is catastrophic. We have children, women and men dying every day. And we, as the number one contributor of humanitarian aid, should be asking where is that aid going, and how is it going to get to the people who need it the most,” the European Parliament president said.

Metsola was speaking about the conflict in response to a question from a reporter at a press conference she held with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

She noted that the EU's association agreement with Israel is currently under review, following a decision to that effect by the European Foreign Affairs Council last month.

“We have never shied away from asking the questions. We will not shy away. And when we see that human lives, innocent human lives, civilians are being indiscriminately bombed, we will be the first ones to speak and the first ones to condemn,” Metsola said.

Metsola speaking at the press conference. Video: EP

She added that efforts to secure a two-state solution to the conflict in the area must continue, though she acknowledged the difficulty of moving such talks forward in the current climate.

Danish Prime Minister Mette agreed with Metsola, saying aid needs to immediately enter Gaza, and that a ceasefire is required to ensure that. She added that all hostages being held should be freed.

Metsola is currently leading a European Parliament delegation in Copenhagen, ahead of the start of the Danish Presidency of the EU Council, which begins on July 1. She is being accompanied in the Danish capital by leaders from all political groups in the European Parliament.

Metsola said that Denmark’s Presidency comes at a critical time for the European Union. “

We will rely on Denmark to lead the way, and I welcome your focus on strengthening our security, our competitiveness, and democracy,” she said.