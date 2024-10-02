Roberta Metsola welcomed new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to the European Parliament on Wednesday in what is the first visit to the EU institutions in Brussels by a British prime minister since Brexit.

"Now is the time for the European Union and the United Kingdom to open a new chapter. This is also reflected in our agenda for the upcoming legislative term," the European Parliament president said.

Starmer and Metsola discussed the strengthening of cooperation between the EU and the UK based on existing agreements, mutual trust and longstanding friendship.

"The Withdrawal Agreement, including the Windsor Framework and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement remain the basis of our EU-UK relationship. We should make full use of the potential of these agreements.

"We will ensure that the rights of the nearly six million EU citizens residing in the UK are protected. This is an issue that is particularly important for the European Parliament," she added.

Starmer has promised a "reset" with the European Union, but since taking power in July has given few details about how to improve on the painstakingly negotiated deals governing ties since the UK quit the bloc.

"I firmly believe that the British public wants to return to pragmatic, sensible leadership when it comes to dealing with our closest neighbours, to make Brexit work," Starmer said as he headed into talks with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

"We are determined to put this relationship back on a stable, positive footing that I think we all want to see."

Von der Leyen, who also met Starmer during last month's UN General Assembly, told him that "in these very uncertain times, like-minded partners like us must cooperate more closely".

"We should explore the scope for more cooperation while we focus on the full and faithful implementation of the withdrawal agreement," she said.

The British leader, who voted in the 2016 referendum to remain in the EU, has insisted that his reset will not mean reversing Brexit, which remains a politically toxic subject in the UK.