The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) has updated its regulatory framework to improve oversight of individuals and small firms offering directorship and company secretary services.

Under new rules announced this week, individuals acting as directors or company secretaries in up to two entities — who were previously exempt from registration — must now notify the MFSA about their roles. The authority will use this information to assess risks and implement appropriate safeguards. Notifications are to be submitted by July 16 via the MFSA website.

The updated rules also introduce a streamlined application process for Limited Company Service Providers (CSPs) serving up to 10 entities, with simplified requirements and a single annual return covering both the MFSA and the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU).

“These changes form part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen oversight while maintaining a fair and proportionate regulatory approach,” said Alison Cortis, Head of CSPs Supervision at the MFSA.

The reforms follow a public consultation and build on previous updates to Malta’s CSP regime, which began in 2019 to align with international anti-money laundering standards. Full guidance and FAQs are available on www.mfsa.mt.