Malta’s financial regulator issued over €926,000 in fines last year, more than double the preceding year’s tally, according to the MFSA’s annual report tabled in parliament on Monday.

The regulator issued a total of €926,485 in administrative penalties across 126 cases throughout the year, the report shows. This was more than double the 60 cases registered the previous year, when the authority issued €444,800 in fines.

The MFSA reached a settlement in almost a third of the cases, recouping a hefty €736,000 from 38 cases.

The regulator issues licences to any entity operating in Malta’s financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, funds and investment service providers.

Last year, it counted some 2,380 authorised entities, 76 more than in 2023. Insurance intermediaries and funds made up more than half of all licenced entities, the report shows.

Of the 287 applications for new licences received, almost 90%, or 257, were approved. The remaining 30 were withdrawn, MFSA said.

With the increase in licenced entities, the authority says it has also stepped up its enforcement and supervision.

The MFSA carried out 1,345 supervisory actions last year, including inspections, meetings, mystery shopping exercises and other reviews.

This was over 300 more than the number registered in 2023 and three times the 419 carried out in 2020, shortly before Malta’s FATF greylisting.

Meanwhile, the authority said it detected a series of breaches across the industry’s operators, ranging from market abuse to not submitting necessary documents and individuals failing to meet fit and proper standards.

These breaches led the regulator to cancel two licences and issue two reprimands throughout the year.

It also had its hands full when dealing with scams; the report showed the regulator worked on 220 cases of potential scams and filed seven police reports in connections with suspected scams.

According to police figures, there were just under 1,000 reported cases of scams last year, with a total value of €6.1m.