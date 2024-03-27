MG has announced that it will be the ‘central display partner’ at the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed this year.

The highly-anticipated Cyberster EV roadster will be taking centre stage ahead of it going on general sale later this year.

The two-seater made its public debut at last year’s Festival of Speed, marking a special landmark in the MG brand’s history.

The new roadster is a new generation of performance cars in the marque’s line-up. It is hoped that appearing at one of the world’s most famous car shows, held in the UK, will help bring the Cyberster to the fingertips of the world’s car enthusiasts.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com