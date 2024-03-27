MG has announced that it will be the ‘central display partner’ at the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed this year.
The highly-anticipated Cyberster EV roadster will be taking centre stage ahead of it going on general sale later this year.
The two-seater made its public debut at last year’s Festival of Speed, marking a special landmark in the MG brand’s history.
The new roadster is a new generation of performance cars in the marque’s line-up. It is hoped that appearing at one of the world’s most famous car shows, held in the UK, will help bring the Cyberster to the fingertips of the world’s car enthusiasts.