A family in Mġarr on Sunday pledged €40,200 in aid of the parish church, outbidding another family for the first time in 30 years to secure the right to carry the Santa Maria statue along the village streets.

"This is an old tradition. I think only people from Mġarr can understand the happiness we felt when we learnt we would carry the statue tonight," said Mario Muscat, who led his family's bidding efforts on Sunday.

In Mġarr, the right to carry the Santa Maria statue during the village's annual feast is determined through an "auction".

That tradition dates to 1923 - a year after the statue of Santa Marija was brought to the village.

The 34-year-old Muscat was up against Wistin Vella, who outbid the competition every year for the past 30 years.

At noon on Sunday, hundreds of Mġarr residents looked on as Muscat and Vella faced off in the shadow of the parish church.

Parish administrator Fr Noel Muscat, acting as auctioneer, held a microphone to the two competitors' mouths as the sum they bid became higher and higher.

The crowd gasped when Vella bid €40,000, but Muscat quickly countered with €40,200.

That was too high for Vella, who conceded.

As the crowd clapped, Vella shook Muscat's hand.

Muscat said his family was determined to win the auction this year because several family members had travelled from Australia for the feast.

Of the 12 individuals who won the right to carry the Santa Marija statue, three are based in Australia, Muscat said.

Simon Camilleri, Jamie Grech, and John Grima, all born Down Under, have a special relationship with the statue.

"Their fathers had once carried the statue, and so they wanted to carry on the tradition," he said.

"For them, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so they are very pleased," Muscat said. Eight of the 12 will carry the statue, while the other four will serve as pole bearers.

Muscat's father had also won the honour of carrying the Santa Marija statue over three decades ago, he said.

Muscat said the tradition helps raise funds for the parish.

"There are villages that spend a lot of money on other things, like fireworks. Here, our money goes to helping the church."

Fr Muscat said most of the money collected in the auction will go towards works in the church's sacristy.