Alignment of national policies, simplification and smart, effective regulation which is anchored in the European and international context: these are the priorities Malta must focus on to stay competitive and resilient in the years ahead. This is the message that emerged from the Malta Institute of Accountants (MIA) Biennial Conference 2025, which addressed the competitiveness challenges facing the country.

Speakers and stakeholders alike called for a unified national effort to translate strategy into tangible progress − driving real growth and taking Malta confidently into the future.

MIA president Mark A. Bugeja highlighted the urgency for Malta to adapt swiftly and decisively.

“We are in a race – a race to implement, to adapt and to deliver,” he said, urging stakeholders to treat competitiveness not as a distant policy goal, but as the foundation for sustainable growth.

MIA CEO Maria Cauchi Delia reinforced this call, warning that fragmented policymaking and sluggish implementation are undermining Malta’s potential.

“We cannot operate in silos. Real progress demands alignment between regulators, government, business and education. Otherwise, we risk losing ground,” she said.

During the conference, various speakers, including members of the accountancy profession, representatives from regulators and other professionals, tackled some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing industry, including the need to future-proof Malta’s digital infrastructure, the importance of identifying new avenues for access to finance and an exploration of potential new niche sectors, such as family offices − and how these could contribute to diversifying and strengthening Malta’s economic base.

There was a clear consensus that Malta must remain alert and proactive in the face of constant change, particularly in light of evolving global conditions. The importance of retaining talent, embracing digitalisation, reducing regulatory burdens and fostering innovation featured prominently in the discussion.

The MIA Biennial Conference 2025 was held at the Hilton, St Julian’s.

The MIA Biennial Conference 2025 placed Malta’s economic ambitions and policy direction firmly within both a national and international context. Among several high-profile speakers, the conference was addressed by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, who emphasised the need to embrace change and innovation.

“We cannot keep shying away from what feels uncomfortable or unorthodox, and then be surprised when we miss out on the very opportunities with the potential to move us forward,” she said.

The event also featured extensive contributions by the CEO of Accountancy Europe, Eelco van der Enden, and the CEO of the International Federation of Accountants, Lee White, focusing on how countries like Malta must adapt to remain relevant in a fast-changing international environment. Both highlighted the profession’s ongoing evolution, driven by digital transformation and the need for global collaboration. They emphasised that artificial intelligence and technology will enhance the accountants’ value, not replace their essential professional judgement. Aligning global standards and working together is key to reducing costs, boosting trust and strengthening the profession’s role in a rapidly changing market.

The conference welcomed contributions that reflected Malta’s cross-party recognition of the challenges ahead. Jonathan Spiteri, adviser to the Malta Vision 2050 team, provided an overview of the vision’s main pillars, underlining the importance of readying Malta for a fast-changing world. He emphasised the urgent need for the right policy frameworks to build resilience and called on all stakeholders to contribute and participate with their feedback to this vision.

Representing the opposition, Graham Bencini and Jerome Caruana Cilia, respectively finance and economy shadow ministers, contributed to the dialogue with reflections on the need for digital transformation, education reform, governance consistency and a national infrastructure that supports sustainable growth and competitiveness – reiterating that national success demands cross-sector consensus and long-term commitment.

