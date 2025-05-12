Malta International Airport runways were temporarily closed on Monday afternoon following an incident involving a light aircraft.

Runways were closed as a precaution while the aircraft was safely cleared. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The plane involved – a TECNAM P2002S - was involved in an incident on the airfield at around 5pm.

Runways were reopened at 5.33pm, with only minor delays to roughly a dozen flights reported. 

An MIA spokesperson said that an investigation into the cause of the incident is under way and apologised to passengers for any inconvenience caused. 

