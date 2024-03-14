MFA presidency candidate Robert Micallef has vowed to put Maltese football on stronger foundations with good governance at the heart of his presidency should he be elected as the new governing body’s president this week.

The Santa Lucia FC president is running for the top job at the Malta FA, head-to-head with current president Bjorn Vassallo during the governing body’s General Assembly on Friday.

Speaking with the Times of Malta, Micallef said that in the past weeks, he spoke with various officials from different clubs and said the problems that are being highlighted are common among various divisions.

“During the past weeks, I have had the pleasure to meet with a lot of officials who are very capable in their roles, and who I hope can contribute more towards the association in the near future,” Micallef said.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...