Alliance Real Estate Group CEO Michael Bonello has been re-elected as head of the Malta Developer’s Association’s estates agent section.

The group held its annual general meeting on Thursday, which saw Bernard Mangion of Ben Estates and Alan Grima from Dhalia retain their positions as vice president and treasurer respectively.

The other council members elected during the AGM are David Aquilina from Belair, Stefan Consiglio from Pierre Faure Real Estate, Stephen Mercieca from Zanzi, George Vassallo from Frank Salt, Henry Zammit from The Elite and Sam Zammit from Remax.

Speaking at the event, Bonello said that his main objectives for the future include upgrading estate agents’ skill sets to deliver more value to end users and encouraging more smaller estate agencies to join the section to increase inclusivity.

MDA CEO Leon Chetcuti said that the group has been integral in supporting the growth of Malta’s booming real estate industry.

“Through the EAS, MDA is today the largest association representing estate agents in Malta and Gozo and significant progress has been made to improve this important service to the industry and general public,” he said.