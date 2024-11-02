Michael Piccinino has pushed back against accusations that developers influence the Nationalist Party, pointing to its efforts to improve party financing transparency.

Speaking at a press conference introducing the party’s theme for its upcoming General Council, “Malta Żagħżugħa,” the PN General Secretary emphasised the party’s commitment to environmental protection.

The PN last month faced accusations from environmental NGO Moviment Graffitti about its “deafening silence” in response to revelations concerning manoeuvres to amend the Villa Rosa local plan.

Graffitti – whose activists also interrupted the Budget speech last Monday to accuse MPs of “dancing to developers’ tune” - said the PN’s acquiescence was proof that it was “in the pocket of developers as much as the government.”

On Saturday, Piccinino insisted that was not true. The PN has long advocated for party financing law, he said, to ensure transparency and prevent undue influence.

“For years now, not just recently when this has become trendy or fashionable, we said there should be a law on the financing of the parties, to eliminate any doubt that there could be a financial link between the parties and developers,” he said.

Malta introduced a party financing law, the Financing of Political Parties Act, in 2016. The law was first proposed by a PN MP, Franco Debono, who broke with the party in the run-up to the 2013 general election.

Piccinino also highlighted a motion the PN has previously filed, proposing that environmental protection be recognized as a fundamental human right within the Constitution, as a sign of the party’s priorities. He noted that this motion is awaiting a government response.

Piccinino and PN Executive Committee Chair Joe Grech highlighted various key topics discussed within the general council’s various assemblies.

Council members met in Mgarr, Fgura and Gozo this week to discuss six key themes, from education to quality of life, mental health, local councils and challenges for Gozo.

Piccinino said that the fact the Budget speech "completely overlooked" both the University of Malta and MCAST indicated education is not a priority for the government.

Nor was wellbeing, he said, adding that PN leader Bernard Grech had noted that the word was not mentioned a single time in the Budget 2025 speech.

Other topics raised by Piccinino and Grech included increasing the funding allocations for local councils, which they said aren't coping with rising costs, and the need for better connectivity and jobs in Gozo.