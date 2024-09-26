Michael Piccinino will stay on as the Nationalist Party’s general secretary “for now”, PN leader Bernard Grech has said.

Approached by Times of Malta, Grech said that discussions on who could potentially fill this crucial post, following the unexpected death of Karl Gouder, are yet to commence.

“Michael Piccinino will continue in the role until I decide what changes are necessary,” Grech said.

“In the coming weeks, I will make decisions about what is needed. Regardless, Piccinino is full of energy and is working tirelessly despite the personal loss he has suffered.”

In early September, Piccinino announced his intention to step down from his post in order to contest the next general election.

Gouder was widely expected to succeed him after announcing his candidacy, days before he died tragically on September 10.

Grech said that the party needs time to process the loss and reflect on the future of the general secretary’s role. “This was a personal loss felt by many,” he added.

Several party insiders have remarked that no discussions regarding a successor have taken place.

“The issue is on everyone’s mind, but no one wants to be the first to address it,” a PN MP told Times of Malta.

Gouder, considered a safe pair of hands, served as the PN’s campaign manager during last June’s European and local elections and had worked closely with Piccinino in recent years.

“Karl was the obvious choice, and since his passing, no other names have been mentioned,” another MP noted.

The general secretary is the second most powerful position within the PN, responsible for overseeing the day-to-day administration of the party.

“It is a crucial role,” Grech acknowledged. “The person in this position must be loyal, energetic, and play a key role in our efforts for the Nationalist Party to form the next government.”

The PN general secretary oversees the party’s finances but more importantly plays a key role in political strategy and policy development.

The general secretary is elected from the party’s executive committee which consists of the party leadership, MPs and MEPs, former leaders and deputy leaders, 18 members of the party’s general council, representatives elected by the sectional committees, 13 local councillors, five chairpersons of regional committees, and representatives from the party’s various branches.