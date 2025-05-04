On May 5 each year, we celebrate the remarkable contributions midwives make to health systems, families and communities worldwide. The International Day of the Midwife shines a spotlight on the essential, life-saving care midwives provide, not only during pregnancy and birth but throughout every phase of maternal and newborn health.

This year’s International Confederation of Midwives’ (ICM) theme, ‘Midwives: Critical in Every Crisis’, recognises the indispensable role midwives play on the front lines of care, especially in times of conflict, displacement, pandemics and strained health systems. As trusted professionals and advocates for women and babies, midwives continue to demonstrate their courage, compassion and resilience in the face of every challenge.

In an era where global health systems are grappling with increasing complexity, the Malta Midwives Association (MMA) convened its conference a few weeks ago with a powerful and timely message: midwives are not only essential to everyday maternal care − they are critical in every crisis.

Held over two days in Naxxar on April 3 and 4, the conference brought together midwives, healthcare professionals, educators and policymakers to explore how maternity care is evolving and how midwives are leading the way in improving maternal and neonatal outcomes amid 21st-century challenges.

Framed by the 2025 International Day of the Midwife theme, this year’s gathering emphasised the indispensable role midwives play not just during birth, but in times of upheaval; from public health emergencies and global migration surges to economic instability and healthcare system reforms.

From crisis response to systemic reform

Across all sessions, a central idea emerged: the future of safe, effective and compassionate maternity care depends on empowering midwives to lead.

From clinical innovation to social equity and policy reform, the conference explored how midwives are responding to the crises of our times with resilience, skill and vision.

The agenda examined the latest practices in foetal monitoring, neonatal interventions, postpartum recovery, migrant maternal health and neurodevelopmental care, all through the lens of person-centred, midwifery-led support. As the world faces compounding crises, midwifery models of care are proving not only adaptable but essential.

Midwives in Malta must be supported to practise to their full potential

A shift towards continuity and respectful care

A major theme throughout the conference was the urgent need to move away from fragmented, intervention-heavy maternity systems towards models that emphasise continuity, trust and individualised care − qualities that become even more vital in times of crisis.

The Domino Model, for example, which is a midwife-led system where a small team supports a woman before, during and after birth was highlighted as a proven strategy that improves clinical outcomes, reduces unnecessary procedures and fosters emotional well-being. In crisis settings, such continuity becomes not a luxury, but a necessity.

This vision aligns with the World Health Organisation’s 2024 Global Position Paper ‘Transitioning to Midwifery Models of Care’, which urges countries to reform their maternity systems by centering midwives.

Meeting the challenges of a complex world

Maternity care today must go far beyond the delivery room. In times of crisis − whether war, displacement, health emergencies, or societal disruption − midwives are often the first and sometimes the only point of contact for pregnant women and new mothers.

Midwives in Malta must be supported to practise to their full potential, in alignment with the definition and scope of practice outlined by the ICM, which recognises midwives as autonomous, skilled professionals capable of delivering comprehensive, evidence-based care across the continuum of pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period.

Midwives: pillars of resilient healthcare

Midwives are central to building resilient, responsive and people-centred health systems.

Studies consistently affirm that midwife-led care leads to better outcomes for mothers and babies, from lower intervention rates to improved mental health, breastfeeding success and satisfaction with care.

In times of upheaval, midwives become even more crucial not just as care providers but as advocates, educators, coordinators and community leaders. They are often the bridge between vulnerable populations and overwhelmed healthcare systems.

This year’s MMA conference made one thing clear: midwifery is not only about attending births. It’s about standing strong in every crisis from the personal to the systemic, and helping women and families navigate safely through them.

A call to action

As Malta and other nations reckon with rising maternal complexity, stretched healthcare resources and unpredict­able global challenges, the message from the MMA conference could not be more urgent: midwives are critical in every crisis and they must be supported, empowered and integrated as central pillars in the design and delivery of maternity and neonatal care.

By investing in midwives and accelerating the shift towards midwifery-led care, we are not only building clinically effective maternity systems, but we are creating a foundation for maternal and newborn health that can weather any storm.

Georgette Spiteri is an education officer of the Malta Midwives Association.