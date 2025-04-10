Updated 6.20pm

Nine asylum seekers were awarded €20,000 in non-pecuniary damages after a court ruled that their rights had been breached when they were detained on board tourist boats during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The nine men were among 32 who sued the state, claiming that their rights had been breached when they were detained on board Captain Morgan boats after they were rescued at sea.

They claimed that their right to liberty and right to seek asylum had been breached. They also claimed they had been subjected to inhuman treatment.

The plaintiffs fled their home countries in search of a better life. They then fled Libya due to the ongoing civil unrest and travelled to Europe. The plaintiffs were among 425 migrants who left Libya on small boats seeking safety in Europe.

They did so on different days, and among those fleeing the North African country were women and children.

Their journey was cut short due to faults in the boats or adverse weather conditions, and they asked for assistance while in Malta’s search-and-rescue region.

The migrants were first rescued by a private vessel, which was possibly acting on instructions given by Malta’s Search and Rescue Coordination Centre, before they were transferred to tourist boats operated by Captain Morgan and Supreme Cruises.

The plaintiffs were detained for several weeks at 13 nautical miles – just outside Malta’s territorial waters.

During their detention on the vessels, the plaintiffs claimed that they were never informed about the reason for their detention and of the government's plans.

They also claimed that they were not informed how to exercise their right to asylum or served with a detention order.

Additionally, they claimed that at a certain point, the captains asked them which European Union Member State they would like to relocate to, since this was the government’s plan.

They also claimed they had no contact with the outside world except for when the captain switched on the wifi. Moreover, the plaintiffs’ lawyers were not granted permission to visit the migrants aboard the tourist boats.

They had requested permission in writing, but the request remained unanswered. In their application, the men claimed that their detention was unlawful and that they were subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment.

The plaintiffs argued that the boats were overcrowded and there was no privacy. 150 people aboard the boat had to make use of two to three toilets and showers.

They had no beds and were given sleeping beds only after they complained, recalling that sometimes they could not lie down due to the lack of space.

They also complained that there were no doctors, nurses or medical services on the boat.

One of the plaintiffs said he had been unwell for days and had to wait to be seen by a doctor. The captain allegedly gave him medicine, and he was only seen to some 10 days later.

The plaintiffs were given a soap bar, toothbrush and toothpaste.

Some were also given a change of clothes, but the majority remained in the same clothes they had on since they left Libya.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

The last three days on board the vessel were very difficult due to adverse weather conditions.

In May 2020, the European Commission had asked the government to provide it with details about the migrants aboard the vessels. In June, a spokesperson for the EC said that they should be disembarked without delay.

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović had also called for action.

The government announced that they will be disembarking on June 6, 2020 or 37 days after the first vessel sailed outside Malta’s territorial waters. The migrants were taken to the Safi Detention Centre and the Marsa Initial Reception Centre without being informed as to why they were being detained.

Their detention lasted for several weeks or months, with some of the plaintiffs having filed an application claiming unlawful detention.

Nine out of 32 migrants presented affidavit

In its considerations, the court observed that only nine out of 32 plaintiffs testified in the proceedings through an affidavit.

It also observed that only some of them appeared in court during the first two sittings, and said it did not feel it was right that many of the plaintiffs relied on the affidavits presented by the other nine individuals.

This point was taken into account when establishing whether they had juridical interest in the case, with the court quoting case law saying that juridical interest is based on evidence and not suppositions or pretensions.

“The court cannot suppose that those who testified [via affidavits] did so in the interest of others because when one examines the affidavits there are particular facts, such as when the cook allegedly threw the food into the sea or when one of them tried to drink shampoo.

"These are so specific that they refer to the person who chose to testify via an affidavit,” the court said.

It noted that the rule was that whoever made an allegation needed to prove that allegation, and that the rest did not confirm the contents of the application on oath.

“More time was wasted on how the tenders for the vessels were issued - which in the opinion of the court was irrelevant to the case - instead of bringing evidence relevant to each plaintiff to substantiate their claim once they decided they would not testify,” the court said.

It ruled that the juridical interest of many of the plaintiffs - aside from the nine individuals who testified in their affidavits - was missing.

More to follow.