The government’s planned Labour Migration Policy will introduce sanctions for employers with a high turnover of foreign workers, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

In the second part of the interview with Times of Malta, which is being published today, Abela revealed that the policy aims to ensure fair treatment of workers and curtail exploitative employment practices. The policy was discussed during a cabinet meeting last Friday.

“Employers with a high turnover rate [of foreign workers], whose habit is to hire and fire large numbers only to replace them within a day or two, will face sanctions. This is about aligning our policies with the dignity and respect workers deserve,” Abela said.

Robert Abela speaks about the planned changes. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

He added that such measures will be open to public consultation and form part of broader efforts to regulate the labour market.

The policy, which according to the prime minister is the first of its kind to be discussed in a dedicated cabinet session, will assess Malta’s labour needs and propose strategies to balance economic growth with worker welfare.

Abela pointed to recent legislation addressing temping agencies, Y-plates and food couriers as an example of the government’s efforts to clamp down on unregulated practices.

He underscored the social responsibility tied to labour migration, highlighting the need for a shift in focus from the quantity of workers to their quality.

“Whether Maltese or foreign, employers must understand that their greatest resource is their workforce, and they need to invest in them,” he emphasised.

We focus on prevention at source - Robert Abela

The prime minister also acknowledged Malta’s challenges with irregular migration and human trafficking, claiming that the nation remains a leader in addressing these issues in the Mediterranean.

“Our policy is clear: we focus on prevention at source, not just managing arrivals. This is part of our significant contribution at the EU level, ensuring that migration is consistently discussed at the highest levels,” he said.

Questioned about Italy’s agreement to transfer the entire asylum process to Albania, Abela expressed his support.

“Italy’s approach aligns with the return-hub mechanism concept we developed. While our approach is slightly different, the principle is the same, and I believe this initiative needs to be addressed through EU legislative frameworks.”

Watch the full interview with Prime Minister Robert Abela. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

However, Abela noted that Malta has yet to secure any similar agreements.

“We’ve achieved significant success with our return policies, ensuring that those who do not qualify for asylum are returned to their countries of origin.”

He called for an update to European laws governing migration, referencing judicial decisions that often complicate enforcement.