AC Milan’s Junior Camp will land in Malta, at the Fgura FC facilities between July 8 and 13.

This camp aims to offer young participants a comprehensive football experience, combining fun and personal growth in a healthy and safe environment.

The programme, dedicated to girls and boys aged 6 to 17, will involve each participant in 11 training sessions, coordinated by an official AC Milan Academy coach and structured with fixed times from 8.30am to 10am and from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The arrival of the Milan Junior Camp in Malta testifies to the club’s ongoing attention to youth football and its commitment to promoting fundamental values such as respect, collaboration, and inclusion through the Milan Method.

