Gambling is a widely popular leisure activity responsibly enjoyed by millions worldwide, but for individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders, what initially may be harmless fun frequently becomes an unremitting problem.

Knowledge about the complex dynamics of gambling habits and neurodevelopmental disorders such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and others is crucial in establishing safer gambling situations along with greater support measures.

Neurodevelopmental disorders typically emerge in childhood, with variations in brain development affecting attention, impulsivity, social interaction and executive function. Individuals diagnosed with ADHD, for example, may experience difficulty with impulsivity and maintaining attention − traits that can have a significant impact and influence gambling behaviour.

Similarly, individuals with ASD may possess unique challenges as a result of social struggles, a desire for routine, or intense interest, which might make them more susceptible to the systematic patterns of gambling.

One of the foremost reasons gambling is more dangerous to individuals with ADHD is impulsivity, a diagnostic hallmark of the disorder. Impulsivity occurs as the propensity to act in the moment with no consideration of consequences.

In gambling environments, this can be manifested as impulsive gambling, increased risk-taking and failure to control gambling behaviour. Individuals with ADHD may have difficulty in stopping and evaluating risks, thus subjecting themselves to gambling harm, such as overspending or developing gambling addiction.

Besides, the instant reward provided by the majority of gambling games can be especially appealing to those with ADHD. Slot machines, online gambling and fast casino games are some of the games that offer instant results, stimulating the reward system of the brain.

Those with ADHD prefer immediate reward and stimulation and are hence more vulnerable to such gambling. This heightened susceptibility calls for special preventive measures and awareness programmes for this group.

ASD, while less commonly associated with gambling addiction, comes with its own distinct risks. People with ASD are known to have intense interests or preoccupations, and these may be directed towards gambling. The formal structure of games of chance, the predictability of certain rituals and the repetition of the activity involved can be extremely attractive for autistic people.

Internet gambling websites, where there is less interpersonal interaction and social concern, may inadvertently encourage problem gambling among individuals on the autism spectrum. Furthermore, social cognition deficits and social unawareness in observing subtle social cues can expose people with ASD to manipulation or exploitation in gambling environments. The gambling sector’s promotional techniques and advertising strategies may selectively target those individuals who may be more likely to find it hard to comprehend or critically decode influential messages.

These risks have increasingly been recognised through study, creating calls for greater awareness among support services, gaming operators and regulators.

Educational programmes that specifically target those with neurodevelopmental disorders and their families are essential in minimising these risks. Improving knowledge of gambling’s potential impacts enables caregivers and families to support their relatives in making better-informed decisions about gambling activity.

At the policy level, implementing some protection strategies can significantly reduce gambling-related harm among individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders. Measures such as imposed deposit limits, restricting access to certain high-risk gambling products, and clear and simple risk communication can contribute positively.

Further, gambling operators may invest in employee training in identifying and assisting those customers sensitively with evidence of impulsivity or disordered gambling behaviour, particularly where neurodevelopmental conditions are suspected.

Treatment and support services need to be adapted to tackle the specific issues of this population. Standardised interventions for gambling harm may not be enough to counteract underlying neuro-developmental problems. Specialist interventions which encompass behaviour and cognitive therapies tailored to individuals with conditions like ADHD and ASD would then be more likely to yield better outcomes.

Individualised treatment plans can address impulse control skills, increasing executive functioning, or presenting replacement activities that provide the stimulation and routine structure needed by individuals with these disorders.

The second critical action is to conduct further research at the intersection of gambling and neurodevelopmental disorders. Improved data accumulation and sophisticated analysis can help stakeholders better understand behavioural patterns, risk factors and effective intervention strategies. This can help yield improved public health policies, targeted prevention programmes and more inclusive education programmes that protect vulnerable populations without stigmatising them.

Lastly, the creation of supportive gambling cultures involves an appreciation for the diversity of neurological profiles and ensuring there are appropriate safeguards and support mechanisms in place.

Individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders can engage in safe recreational gambling when given adequate tools, education and support systems. Through an understanding of the special challenges that this population encounters and alterations made to that end, society can better safeguard vulnerable members while ensuring that gambling is a safe and responsible activity.

Kevin O’Neill is general manager at the Responsible Gaming Foundation.

kevin.oneill.1@rgf.org.mt

www.rgf.org.mt