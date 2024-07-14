The modern-day Mini is an icon of our roads. While many people voiced opposition to a recreation of the original ‘classic’ Mini in the early 2000s, the BMW-built version has only gone from strength to strength as the years have passed. These days, it’s hard to drive a section of road without driving by a modern Mini.

But even cars like the Mini need to change. It’s why the latest version has launched with a large emphasis on the electric-powered version but, for those drivers for whom an EV won’t work, there remains a petrol-powered option – which is what we’re driving today.

Mini has been quite clever with this ‘new’ hatchback. While the electric version sits atop a brand-new platform and – for the time being – is built in China before production moves to Oxford in a few years, this petrol-powered version is, in fact, fundamentally the same underneath as the previous-generation car. Sure, the exterior gets the same bold new look as the electric version, but the underpinnings remain quite tried and tested.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com