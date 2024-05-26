Mini’s upcoming John Cooper Works model will appear in camouflage form at the upcoming 24 Hours of Nurburgring race.

The new petrol-powered John Cooper Works model has been shown wearing light camouflage with the red and white colour scheme referencing the classic Minis that were used throughout the 1960s in events such as the Monte Carlo rally. It’ll be used by the Bulldog Racing team in the SP 3T category of the Nurburgring 24 Hours, which is a gruelling day-long race taking in laps of the famous ‘Green Hell’ in Germany.

It’ll be accompanied by John Cooper Works #474 with a manual transmission which secured a podium finish at last year’s event.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com