Temporary exhibits currently on display at Il-Ħaġar cultural centre in Victoria as part of the Gozo Ministry’s Easter cultural events include a miniature Good Friday procession by Carmelo Farrugia of Victoria. It consists of several statuettes hand crafted in the traditional pasturi style.

Built up slowly over more than two decades, the privately-owned collection is on show for visitors to appreciate the intricate way in which the figures were moulded and individually coloured in a realistic way, showing the procession leaving St George’s basilica to go round Victoria streets.

Though small in size, it is easy to clearly identify banners, bandsmen, music instruments, dressed-up children carrying Passion symbols, canons and clergy, and people carrying crosses or dragging metal chains. The Passion statues, carried shoulder high, are Jesus praying at the Gethsemane, Jesus scourged, Jesus crowned, Jesus fallen under the Cross, Veronica, theVara l-Kbira (the crucified Jesus, Mary and St John), the dead Jesus and Our Lady of Sorrows.

The experience becomes even more impressive since the procession is seen wending its way through Victoria’s streets, in front of identifiable buildings.

Il-Ħaġar is open from 9am to 5pm, seven days a week. Entrance is free.