The authorities will be holding talks with all parties involved ahead of updating the masterplan for Piazza San Ġorġ in Victoria, the minister responsible for lands, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, told parliament.

The square, opposite St George's basilica in the heart of Gozo's capital, has been in the headlines, with the archpriest and NGOs protesting that bar owners have 'buried' the church under huge sunshades, tables and chairs erected on the square.

A public protest was held on Saturday, and the archpriest has complained that funerals are being hindered and young couples are opting not to hold marriages at the basilica, despite wishing to do so.

Zrinzo Azzopardi was speaking during a debate on the estimates of the Lands Authority.

He said a balance needed to be struck between the public interest and operators in the square.

Talks would be held with all interested parties under the auspices of the Malta Tourism Authroity to address the issue of tables and chairs so that everyone would understand the limitations that existed and what needed to be done to strike a balance, the minister said.

The process will be coordinated with the Lands Authority and the police with a view to also resolving similar situations elsewhere in the country, the minister said.

Piazza San Ġorġ.