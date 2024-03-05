The construction reform minister has welcomed the setting up of the National Building Council, a new entity that has seen developers and architects joining forces to lobby the government.

“It’s very positive news to hear stakeholders coming together to give a more effective contribution on policy. I look forward to working with them towards our common goal of increasing standards in the construction sector,” said Jonathan Attard, who also serves as justice minister.

The new council was unveiled last week. Kamra tal-Periti president Andre Pizzuto and Malta Development Association president Michael Stivala said they formed it to improve standards and the sector’s reputation.

During the event inaugurating the council, Pizzuto was critical of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the organisation that enforces construction regulations.

Pizzuto said the BCA, set up as a sectoral regulator some years ago, had created more bureaucracy without leading to more safety in the industry.

During his testimony for the public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia’s construction death, Pizzuto called for a central authority that would set building and construction regulations and issue licences for all those working in construction.

That would replace the series of entities that currently regulate the sector, Pizzuto said.

Asked if he thought self-regulation was the way forward, the minister said: “I think we have to look at this carefully. We must study this aspect. There are sectors that have self-regulation but there are others which do not. We need to ensure that every decision we take is in the interest of the public.”

Attard said the BCA was gradually assuming more responsibility and was continuously streamlining its bureaucratic procedures.

While professionals might have added pressure to fill in more paperwork for the authority, the BCA needs to have all the necessary documentation to fulfil its responsibilities, the minister said.