Four ministers have been cleared of breaching the ministerial code of ethics by appointing the spouses and partners of cabinet colleagues to positions within their ministries.

The case was investigated by the Standards Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi after a request in March 2023 by independent election candidate Arnold Cassola.

Basing himself on a news portal's report, he alleged that ministers Miriam Dalli, Anton Refalo, Silvio Schembri and Jonathan Attard made “abusive appointments” to the detriment of taxpayers.

The allegations involved Joanne Galdes, wife of Housing Minister Roderick Galdes, who was made a director on the Wasteserv board by Energy and Environment minister Miriam Dalli; Maxilene Bonett, the wife of Transport Minister Chris Bonett, who was made a consultant by Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo; Remenda Grech and Claudia Cuschieri, partners of Culture Minister Owen Bonnici and Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul respectively, who were made directors at Kordin Grain Terminal by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri; and Deborah Camilleri, the wife of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who was appointed legal aid lawyer by Justice Minister Jonathan Attard.

The Standards Commissioner found that ministers Attard and Refalo did not breach the code of ethics in appointing Camilleri and Bonett respectively, as both are warranted lawyers.

The commissioner said that competent and trusted individuals should not be excluded from appointments based on their marital connections.

Furthermore, current laws and established practices gave ministers significant discretion in nominations and appointments to boards.

“This may lead to appointments that do not exemplify meritocracy and increase the perception of favouritism,” the commissioner said.

Nevertheless, the commissioner said he was not presented with clear and specific reasons showing that the appointments were made in breach of ethics.

He also pointed out that there is currently no provision preventing sitting MPs and their spouses or partners from accepting employment with government ministries.